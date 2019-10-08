Greece raises 1.5 bln euros in reopening of 10-year bond

Greece on Tuesday raised 1.5 billion euros from the reopening of a March 2029 bond. The final yield was 1.5 percent, with bids closing in excess of 5.4 billion euros.

Greece appointed BNP Paribas, Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and JPMorgan as joint lead managers to reopen the outstanding debt issue, taking advantage of record low yields in the eurozone to beef up cash reserves and add liquidity to its shallow bond market. [Kathimerini, Reuters]