BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Greece raises 1.5 bln euros in reopening of 10-year bond

TAGS: Economy

Greece on Tuesday raised 1.5 billion euros from the reopening of a March 2029 bond. The final yield was 1.5 percent, with bids closing in excess of 5.4 billion euros.

Greece appointed BNP Paribas, Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and JPMorgan as joint lead managers to reopen the outstanding debt issue, taking advantage of record low yields in the eurozone to beef up cash reserves and add liquidity to its shallow bond market. [Kathimerini, Reuters]

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 