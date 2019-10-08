UN to respond to Cyprus appeal over Turkey's Varosha plans

The United Nations is expected on Wednesday to issue its response to an appeal by the Republic of Cyprus against Turkish threats to settle Varosha, the fenced off part of Famagusta.



According to Kathimerini’s Cyprus edition, the UN Security Council (UNSC) is expected to issue a written statement reiterating resolutions 550 and 789 on Famagusta.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN, while Resolution 789 (1992) also urges that Varosha come under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP).



According to Kathimerini’s sources, the UNSC statement on Wednesday is also expected to call for a resumption of peace talks in an effort to reunify the divided island.