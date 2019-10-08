Turkey issues fresh Navtexes for Aegean, Cyprus EEZ

Turkey has issued two fresh navigational telexes reserving an area stretching between the Aegean islands of Kastelorizo and Rhodes, and another inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

The first Navtex, issued on Monday, reserves the area between the two Greek islands for military exercises without the use of live ammunition on Wednesday, according to the Turkish Naval Forces’ Office of Navigation, Hydrography and Oceanography.

The second, issued on Tuesday, is for “gunnery exercises” on Thursday in an area near Block 7 of Cyprus’ EEZ, where Turkey is conducting controversial exploratory drilling for oil and gas reserves.