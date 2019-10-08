Bauhaus | Athens | October 10 - November 7

As part of its ongoing program of events marking the centenary of the Bauhaus movement, the Goethe Institute in Athens presents “From Building to Community: Ioannis Despotopoulos and the Bauhaus,” an exhibition organized in collaboration with the Athens Conservatory and the Benaki Museum Modern Greek Architecture Archives. Having spent two years in Weimar during the operation of the Staatliches Bauhaus, Despotopoulos (1903-92) was the only Greek architect to have direct contact with the people who taught at and attended the German art school and with its principles and teachings. This experience had a defining influence on his later work, which was influenced by thoughts on the ideological, political and social dimensions of architecture. The exhibition is being hosted by the Athens Conservatory, one of Despotopoulos’ works. It will be accompanied by side events and a catalogue containing Despotopoulos’ texts on the Bauhaus. The show is curated by Loukas Bartatilas, an architect and doctoral student at the Bauhaus University in Weimar. A tour will be conducted in English at 11 a.m. on October 12 and in German at 11 a.m. on October 20. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Athens Conservatory, 17-19 Vassileos Georgiou B, tel 210.724.0673