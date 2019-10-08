649 refugees, migrants arrived at Greek islands since Monday

Another 649 migrants and refugees reached the islands of the northeastern Aegean in the past two days, based on data released by the region's police directorate on Tuesday.

Of those, 377 arrived at Lesvos, 244 reached Chios and 28 went to Samos.

At the same time, data from the UN Refugee Agency show arrivals from September 30 to October 6 were lower than those recorded the week before, with the average daily arrivals reaching 119 compared to 197 the previous week.

About 15,000 asylum seekers are currently living in the overcrowded camp of Moria in Lesvos: The majority are Afghan nationals (70 pct), followed by Syrians (12 pct), Congo (4 pct) and Somalia (4 pct).

Children, most of which are under the age of 12, represent 42 percent of this population, and women make up 24 percent. About 18 percent of the children are unaccompanied or away from their families and are mostly Afghan nationals.

About 33 percent of men are between 18 and 39 years of age.