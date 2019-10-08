PM says low 10-year bond yield another 'vote of confidence' in economy

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the historically low yield recorded at Greece's 10-year-bond reopening on Tuesday is “yet another vote of confidence" in the country's economy and strong growth prospects.

Greece raised 1.5 billion euros from the sale in which the initial guide price for the bond implied a yield of 1.55 percent.

Mitsotakis thanked the Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) and the Ministry of Finance for the “successful efforts.”

Commenting on the same sale, Finance Minister Christos Straikouras said the successful auction demonstrates “that the country... is strengthening its credibility in international markets and is creating, step by step, the conditions for its return to full normalcy.”