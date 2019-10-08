Athens Investment Forum to show opportunities

The Technical Chamber of Greece and Vertical Solutions SA are holding the second Athens Investment Forum, titled “The Greek Economy in the New Era of Investments and Growth,” on Wednesday, in cooperation with the Hellenic Institute for Entrepreneurship & Sustainable Development and the Greek committee of the World Energy Council.



The conference, which is taking place at the Athens Hilton Hotel, aims to highlight the numerous opportunities for investments in Greece as well as the strengthening of investment interest in domestic enterprises.



It is addressed to all Greek and foreign corporations in search of high-yield investments in Greece, including those seeking funds from banking and alternative sources in order to finance their activities.



The forum is taking place under the auspices of the Ministry of Development and Investments and the Hellenic Bank Association, with speakers including the ministers of development, Adonis Georgiadis, infrastructure, Kostas A. Karamanlis, environment and energy, Kostis Hatzidakis, and digital governance, Kyriakos Pierrakakis.