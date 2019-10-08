Hotline planned to report smoke ban flouters

People will be able to report violations of the smoking ban on a three-digit number, according to Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias, who reiterated the government’s intention to enforce the relevant law.

“There will be a three-digit number to call municipal authorities or police,” he said, stressing that the law will be enforced either by police or port authorities in areas near the sea.

“We will respect the rights of smokers, but obviously we will also defend the rights of non-smokers, the right to life of passive smokers and especially children,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will unveil the government’s anti-smoking campaign at the end of the month.