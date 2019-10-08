Woman charged over leasing fraud in Thessaloniki

A 35-year-old woman in Thessaloniki has been accused of defrauding prospective tenants by renting them an apartment in the city center that she did not own.



More specifically, the suspect put the apartment up for rent on residential rental websites. According to reports, she conned a total of four people, who gave her down payments for the apartment between September 23 and 29.

Police on Tuesday were planning to submit the case file to the prosecutor’s office.