Greece received investor orders of more than 7.6 billion euros ($8.3 billion) on Tuesday for a 1.5 billion euro add-on to its March 2029 bond, according to a document from lead managers seen by Reuters.

The bond is due to price at a yield of 1.50 percent later on Tuesday.

Pricing tightened from initial guidance of around 1.55 percent, which was released when order books opened earlier.

[Reuters]