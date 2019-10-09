PM to discuss migration with Tusk ahead of summit

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is to meet with European Council President Donald Tusk in Athens on Wednesday for talks expected to focus on a burgeoning new migration crisis ahead of a European Union leaders summit next week where the challenges of the new crisis are to be discussed.

Speaking from Cairo Tuesday, Mitsotakis said that Turkey’s stance in the migration crisis is to be discussed next week, noting that he hoped Europe would “rise to the occasion” and tackle the challenge.

Athens wants the EU to press Turkey to honor the conditions of a 2016 agreement with Brussels for migrant returns while also backing Cyprus’ demand for sanctions against Turkey over its illegal drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Meanwhile Greek authorities are continuing with efforts to transfer hundreds of migrants from overcrowded camps on the Aegean islands to the mainland.