Report points to gloomy teens

Two in five Greek adolescents are dissatisfied with their lives, according to research released on Tuesday by the University Mental Health Research Institute in Athens ahead of World Mental Health Day on Thursday.



The institute’s research found that 43.2 percent of children aged 11-15 were dissatisfied with their lives last year – with the rate higher for girls (48 percent) than for boys (38.4 percent).

According to the study, the rate of dissatisfaction increases through puberty – from 23.6 percent at the age of 11 to 49.9 percent at 13 and 55 percent at 15.

A comparison of last year’s data from a study in 2002 showed an increase in discontent from 30.3 percent to 43.2 percent.