Turkey’s preparations for Syria operation continuing, Akar says

TAGS: Turkey, Security

Turkey’s preparations and deployments for its planned military offensive in northeastern Syria are continuing, broadcaster NTV cited Defence Minister Hulusi Akar as saying on Wednesday.

Earlier, an aide to President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish forces and their Syrian rebel allies would cross the Syrian border “shortly” after a withdrawal of US troops made way for the incursion. It was not clear where Akar was speaking. [Reuters]

