Members of Rouvikonas barge into Labor Ministry

A group of about 20 members of the anti-establishment group Rouvikonas (Greek for Rubicon) barged into the Labor Ministry on Wednesday.

The group scattered fliers protesting changes to labor laws promoted by the conservative administration.

Police detained six suspects.

On Tuesday, Rouvikonas said it planned to launch an official website in the coming days.

