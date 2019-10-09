Martinos sworn in as civil governor of Mount Athos
Online
Athanasios Martinos has been sworn in as civil governor of Greece’s monastic community of Mount Athos, with Aristos Kasmiroglou being sworn in as deputy.
Athanasios Martinos has been sworn in as civil governor of Greece’s monastic community of Mount Athos, with Aristos Kasmiroglou being sworn in as deputy.
The ceremony at the Foreign Ministry in Athens on Wednesday was attended by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, Deputy Prime Minister Panayiotis Pikrammenos and Deputy Foreign Minister Antonis Diamataris.