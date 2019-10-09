Seven inmates charged after prison sweep turns up drugs, weapons

A sweep of the Aghios Stefanos prison near Patra, western Greece, has turned up quantities of drugs as well as 11 makeshift knives and five cellphones, which are forbidden in penitentiaries.

The inspection began late on Tuesday night and was completed in the early hours of yesterday morning.

It focused on 30 inmates and led to charges being brought against seven of them on charges of smuggling narcotics into a penitentiary and weapons possession.

Specifically, officers turned up nearly 50 grams of heroin and smaller quantities of cannabis and cocaine.