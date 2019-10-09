The Basket League enjoyed another very competitive weekend of action, with four teams pairing up their victories, but the news of the week has been the dismissal of Olympiakos coach David Blatt, with the Reds yet to find his replacement.

A couple of months after the announcement that Blatt is suffering from multiple sclerosis, Olympiakos announced the departure of the American coach in the wake of the 19-point loss at ASVEL for the Euroleague last week.

The Reds have since last spring quit the Basket League in protest against the league and the federation and have fielded a B side in the A2 division, while the financial problems the club is facing have forced it to avoid buying any top-shelf players this year, to the detriment of their Euroleague chances. This may explain the friction between Blatt and the club.

Possible successors named in the press are Xavi Pascual, Giorgos Bartzokas and Scott Skiles.

Four out of the five contenders for the top four spots in the Basket League made it two out of two last weekend: Panathinaikos eclipsed Lavrio 112-81 away on Sunday, after Peristeri saw off host Rethymno 79-60, Promitheas bent the strong resistance of Ionikos with an 87-80 score, and Ifaistos Limnou overcame Panionios 83-69 in Athens on Saturday.

AEK, the other top-four contender, scored its first win downing Kolossos Rhodes 93-69 at home.

In another Thessaloniki derby promoted Iraklis recorded its first top-flight win in years defeating Aris 82-66 at home, as neighboring PAOK beat Larissa 87-61.