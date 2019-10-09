Whereswilder | Athens | October 10

Greek neo-psychedelic act Whereswilder gets the Taste the Music program of experimental music under way at St Paul's Anglican Church on Thursday, October 10, with a show that will include selections from the Athens-based rock quartet’s latest album and older work. The performance starts at 9 p.m. and tickets, available at www.viva.gr, cost 10 euros.



St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma, tel 210.721.4906