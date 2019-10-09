WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Short Film Festival | Athens | October 10-16

TAGS: Film

The annual Drama Short Film Festival is traveling to Athens' Trinon movie theater for a week of screenings. These have been divided into sections, starting at 7 and 9 p.m. on weekdays and at 5, 7 and 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The sections comprise the entirety of the festival's Greek selections and the award-winning foreign entries. For details, visit www.dramafilmfestival.gr. Admission costs 7 euros per section or 10 euros per day.

Trianon, 21 Kodringtonos & 101 Patission, Victoria Square, tel 210.821.5469

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 