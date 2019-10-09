Lessons of War II | Athens | October 10-13

Writer Giannis Lignadis and director Dimitris Lignadis present the second part of their original dramatization of Thucydides’ “History of the Peloponnesian War” at the Athens Concert Hall from October 10-13. “Lessons of War II: The ‘Sicilian Drama’” presents episodes from the disastrous Sicilian Expedition (415-413 BC). The action traces the highlights of what was, for Athenian politics, the most dramatic phase of the war: from the ambitious fantasy of Athenian rule over the West, and the various turns of fortune during the fighting in Sicily, to the crushing defeat of the Athenian forces and the final collapse of expansionist plans. The music is by Thodoris Economou, who peforms live on piano, while historical consultant Dr Androniki Makri will give a brief introductory talk before each performance. The shows will be accompanied by English surtitles. Admission costs 18 euros and shows start at 9 p.m.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr