Greek shippers take lead in LNG sector

The imposition of new environmental regulations for the consumption of low-sulfur fuel by oceangoing vessels has seen the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market take center stage in global shipping, with Greek shippers recently overtaking the Japanese as the top owners, after ordering a large number of vessels since 2018, according to a VesselsValue report published on Wednesday.



The Greeks are now by far the largest LNG ship owners, as their vessels have a total value of $19.52 this month, followed by the Japanese with $14.29 billion and the up-and-coming Chinese with $5.93 billion.