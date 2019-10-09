BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Piraeus raises credit target for 2019

TAGS: Banking, Finance

Piraeus Bank will exceed its 4-billion-euro target in terms of financing corporations and individuals this year, reaching up to 4.5 billion instead, the lender’s chief executive officer Christos Megalou said this week during a speech in Alexandroupoli, northern Greece.

He added that the bank expects its credit expansion to take new loans in 2020 above 5 billion euros and that the ratio of loans to deposits currently stands at 85 percent, allowing the bank to support the market and new investments.

