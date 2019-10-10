Swedish reality TV star gets eight-year sentence for rape in Rhodes

A court on Rhodes has handed an eight-year prison sentence to a 24-year-old Swedish man, known as a reality television show star in his homeland, after finding him guilty of raping two tourists on the popular Dodecanese island, local reports said Wednesday.



The court heard that the man attacked two women in June last year, forcing them into sex with the help of several accomplices who were not convicted due to a lack of evidence. The victims were Swedish women aged 19 and 20.



In his testimony, the 24-year-old denied the charges, claiming that he has many young Swedish female fans and that the sex was consensual.