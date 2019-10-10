The trial of neo-Nazi Golden Dawn continued on Wednesday with testimony by Eleni Zaroulia, the wife of party leader Nikos Michaloliakos, contradicting claims by a defense witness regarding developments on the night after leftist rapper Pavlos Fyssas was killed by a member of GD in September 2013.



According to Zaroulia, she and Michaloliakos were informed about the killing the day after.

However, Aris Spinos, a defense witness for Michaloliakos, told the court last May that the GD leader had been desperately making calls a few hours after the killing in an attempt to determine what had happened.