IGB gas pipeline deal with Bulgaria to be inked on Thursday

Greek Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis will be in Bulgaria on Thursday to sign an agreement for the Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB) gas pipeline with counterpart Temenuzhka Petkova.

The signing ceremony will be followed by working lunch for the delegations of the two countries.

The 182-kilometer pipeline will stretch from Komotini in northeastern Greece to Stara Zagora in central Bulgaria, connecting the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which is slated to go into operation in 2020, to the Greek and Bulgarian natural gas transmission systems.

It is a 240-million-euro project that will be funded to a large extent by the European Union.