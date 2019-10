European Council President Donald Tusk speaks at the Athens Democracy Forum on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, he met with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion and discussed issues pertaining to next week’s European Council – Brexit, the European Union’s expansion in the Western Balkans and the funding of Turkey to deal with the migrant crisis, as well as Ankara’s illegal activities in the Eastern Mediterranean. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]