Molotov cocktails thrown at Thessaloniki police station
Unknown assailants attacked Toumba police station in Thessaloniki in northern Greece throwing molotov cocktails at the building.
No injuries were reported in the attack which took place at 2 a.m. on Thursday.
Police said they detained five suspects in connection with the attack who were later released.
Investigations are ongoing.