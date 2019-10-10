NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Molotov cocktails thrown at Thessaloniki police station

TAGS: Crime

Unknown assailants attacked Toumba police station in Thessaloniki in northern Greece throwing molotov cocktails at the building.

No injuries were reported in the attack which took place at 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said they detained five suspects in connection with the attack who were later released.

Investigations are ongoing. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 