AHI slams Turkish presence in Cyprus’ EEZ, calls for US sanctions

The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) has issued a statement condemning the “rapid escalation” of Turkey’s presence inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone, while urging Washington “to demonstrate its will to punish Turkey for its illegal activity.”



In the same statement, AHI called for US sanctions on Turkey over its military advance into northeast Syria while expressing its disappointment over President Donald Trump’s decision to invite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House next month.



“The United States’ appeasement of Turkey’s demands is endless and must stop,” AHI said. “Otherwise, Turkey will continue with its aggressive and provocative acts, which are egregious, without fear of repercussion.”