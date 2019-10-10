Growth bill submitted to Parl't, to be discussed on Friday

A bill aimed at introducing measures to stimulate growth in Greece was submitted in Parliament late on Wednesday and is to be debated from Friday, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Thursday.

The 144-page bill, entitled "Investing in Greece and other provisions, sets out a series of significant changes to licensing and monitoring procedures in a bid to cut red tape and encourage investment. It also aims to attract more environmentally friendly and sustainable investments.

Apart from fast-tracking licensing, the legislation also foresees the creation of a Single Digital Map for the unified mapping of all geo-spatial data, accessible by the public online and free of charge.

It also outlines the creation of a National Infrastructure Register, also electronically accessible to all, which will provide technical information on buildings and other infrastructures.