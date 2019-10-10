Athens Marathon | Athens | November 10

[ATHENS CLASSIC MARATHON]

The 2019 Athens Marathon, dubbed “the Authentic,” takes place on Sunday, November 10, more than 2,500 after the legendary Pheidippides ran from the Battle of Marathon to Athens to announce the Greeks’ victory over the Persians. This year’s event, the 37th edition of the modern Marathon, is expected to draw 20,000 runners from around the world, while total participation is seen reaching more than 60,000 when factoring in the other races that will take place on the day. The main marathon, covering a distance of 42.195 kilometers from the town of Marathon to the Panathenaic Stadium in the center of Athens, has reached capacity registration-wise, but you can still sign up for other options, including the 5k and 10k road races. For more information, visit www.athensauthenticmarathon.gr, where you can also register for the 5- and 10-kilometer races.