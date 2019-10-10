Greece condemns Turkish offensive in Syria, warns of humanitarian impact

Greece has condemned Turkey’s unilateral offensive in northeastern Syria, calling it a “direct violation of international law,” while warning that the operation could have serious humanitarian consequences.



In a statement on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry urged Turkey to halt its military operation, echoing the European Union position expressed on Wednesday.



The statement said that the operation is a violation of international law and puts the stability of the region at risk while jeopardizing United Nations efforts to put an end to the Syrian crisis.



The Foreign Ministry also warned against forced population movements and the forceful alteration of demographics, adding that Turkey would be held accountable for the humanitarian repercussions of the invasion.



“A sustainable settlement to the Syrian conflict cannot be achieved via military means,” it said.