Industrial production falls 0.6 pct in August y-o-y

TAGS: Industry

Greece’s industrial output fell 0.6 percent in August compared to the same month last year, after a revised 1.7 percent drop in July, statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.

The index components show that manufacturing production rose 0.1 percent from the same month in 2018, while mining output decreased 23.1 percent.

Electricity production was down 0.8 percent, with water output up 3.9 percent.

[Reuters]

