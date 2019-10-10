Jobless rate drops to 16.9 pct in July

Greece’s unemployment rate fell to 16.9 percent in July from a revised 17.1 percent in the previous month, data from the country’s statistics service ELSTAT showed on Thursday.



Seasonally adjusted data showed the number of unemployed at 797,218 people, with young people aged up to 24 being the largest demographic of people out of work.



Among 15-to-24-year-olds, the jobless rate fell to 32.9 percent from 37.8 percent in the same month in 2018.



[Reuters]