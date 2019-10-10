Tests start on Piraeus tram extension

A series of test runs on the Athens tram line extension from Neo Faliro to Piraeus on Friday and from next Monday through Friday are expected to cause traffic disruption and motorists are advised to use caution.

Friday’s test will be carried out between noon and 4 p.m. while next week’s will be daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The roads to be affected include Ethnarchou Makariou, Mikras Asias, Grigoriou Lambraki, Vassileos Georgiou, Ethnikis Antistaseos and Omiridou Skilitsi.

A date for the launch of the new tram section has yet to be announced.