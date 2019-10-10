NATO chief visits Athens

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens on Thursday. During a meeting with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos at the Presidential Mansion, Stoltenberg applauded Greece for spending 2 percent of its GDP on defense, while hailing the country’s contribution to NATO’s land and sea operations. Pavlopoulos said the US-led defense alliance ought to support Greece’s efforts to deal with the ongoing migration crisis. He also called on NATO to defend Greece from any threats to its territorial integrity, including “from NATO members.” After meeting Stoltenberg late Thursday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Turkey’s allies should apply pressure to stop the Syria offensive. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]