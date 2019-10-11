The government wants to see swift changes in the distorted market of online games of chance in Greece. Through the investment incentives bill tabled in Parliament, it will also try to legalize the existing market that was to a great extent deemed unconstitutional by the Council of State.

The clauses submitted provide for OPAP to continue operating its online betting service that the country’s highest administrative court found to be in violation of the Constitution a few months ago. OPAP will be able to operate its online gaming platform up to the end of its transitional period, defined as March 31, 2020.

The same applies to its rivals in the Greek online gaming market. Since 2011, those 24 service providers have secured temporary licenses, which the CoS also deemed unconstitutional. The new clauses offer the online gaming market a small grace period, but the government is eager for that to end soon.

Company representatives complain that the time frame is particularly narrow and the process long, but Hellenic Gaming Commission (EEEP) officials say the online gaming regulations are ready for submission to the European Commission.