PM, opposition leaders to discuss voting rights for Greeks abroad

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with the leaders of the opposition on Friday in a bid to find common ground over a government bill that will facilitate the vote of Greeks living abroad.

The main aim for Mitsotakis is to secure an overwhelming majority of two-thirds in Parliament, so that the provision can come into force in the next elections.

The premier will present the main elements of the bill and not its final draft, to send the message that the government is willing to adopt changes if parties agree.

Mitsotakis will meet with SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras at 11 a.m., with KINAL leader Fofi Gennimata at 12.15 a.m., with Communist Party general secretary Dimitris Koutsoumbas at 4 p.m., with Elliniki Lysi (Greek Solution) leader Kyriakos Velopoulos and with MeRA25 leader Yanis Varoufakis at 5.30 p.m.

The leaders are expected to also discuss current affairs, such as migration and Turkish activities in the Aegean and Cyprus.