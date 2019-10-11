Government hopes for consensus on diaspora vote, says spokesman

The government hopes that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' meetings with opposition party leaders about the voting rights of Greeks abroad will be “an exercise in consensus” and not devolve into a public relations game, government spokesperson Stelios Petsas said in a press briefing Friday.



Mitsotakis will present the main elements of the bill aiming to facilitate the vote of Greeks abroad and not its final draft, to send the message that the government is willing to adopt other views, if the opposition parties give the green light.

The main aim for the government is to secure an overwhelming majority of two-thirds in Parliament, so that the provision can come into force in the next elections.



“Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has taken the initiative to meet with political leaders to facilitate a vote for Greeks abroad from their place of residence. We hope that today's initiative on this major issue, involving hundreds of thousands of Greeks, will be a successful exercise in consensus,” Petsas said.