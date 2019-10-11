Nine Lives Bazaar | Athens | October 13

Nine Lives Greece, a volunteer organization that helps stray cats in Athens through feeding, vet care, neutering and adoption, will be holding its Autumn Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 13. Pick up cards, gift items, books, clothes, accessories and ornaments, as well as a 2020 Nine Lives calendar, before treating yourself to some of the sweet and savoury treats from La Chocolatiere. Tea, coffee and soft drinks will also be available. All proceeds will directly benefit stray cats in Athens by way of food and vet care. Cat food donations will be greatly appreciated. For more about the organization, visit www.ninelivesgreece.com.

Diotima Hall, Arcadia Center, 26 Empedokleous, Pangrati