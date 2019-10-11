Black Art Jazz Collective | Athens | To October 14

Black Art Jazz Collective brings together an accomplished ensemble of young African American musicians who felt that it was necessary to celebrate Black culture in a positive way. Comprising Jeremy Pelt on trumpet, Wayne Escoffery on tenor sax, trombonist James Burton III, pianist Xavier Davis, Corcoran Holt on bass and Mark Whitfield Jr on drums, BAJC has just launched a tour of Europe, starting at the Half Note Jazz Club in Athens, where it will be performing nightly through October 14. The band will take the stage at 10.30 p.m. on Saturday and 9.30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. Tickets cost between 20 and 30 euros and are available at www.viva.gr.

Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets, tel 210.921.3310, www.halfnote.gr