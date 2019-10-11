Leaders vow to continue defending European unification

President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Friday welcomed another 12 non-executive presidents from around Europe, including German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Irish President Michael Higgins, for an informal summit to discuss European unification and solidarity.



The focus of this year’s 15th Arraiolos Group meeting was to discuss “the fundamental principle of solidarity as the key to deepening the European Union.”



“It is our duty to continue and intensify our collective effort to defend European unification and European integration based on shared values,” the 13 leaders said in a joint statement signed after the event.