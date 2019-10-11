Drop in fish farming output will see prices rebound

Prices of sea bass and sea bream have dropped to their lowest level in recent years, aggravating the already difficult situation of the two main aquaculture companies in Greece, Nireus and Selonda, but the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that 2020 may signal the start of a price recovery for the two important fish farming products.

The organization’s estimates rely on provisional data for this year’s production that reveal a 24 percent decline in sea bass and a 30 percent reduction in sea bream output.

If confirmed by the end of the year, that would reverse the downward trend of fish prices seen over the last few years.