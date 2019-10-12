Sun Ra Arkestra | Athens | October 14

The Afrofuturistic Sun Ra Arkestra is the legacy of Le Sony’r Ra, an American jazz composer, bandleader, piano and synthesizer player, and poet known for his experimental music, “cosmic” philosophy, prolific output and theatrical performances. Following his death in 1993, the Sun Ra Arkestra has continued to tour the world under the helm of saxophonist Marshall Allen, who has been a member of the ensemble since 1958. Now 95, Allen is bringing the 12-member Sun Ra Arkestra to Athens, where the avant-garde ensemble will perform at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center as part of the SNFCC’s Cosmos series of events. The concert starts at 8.30 p.m. Tickets, which cost 10 to 15 euros, are available from ticket services.gr.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org