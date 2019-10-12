Zakynthos island rattled by two moderate quakes

Two moderate tremors struck the Ionian island of Zakynthos on Saturday, rattling residents but causing no injuries or major damage.

The first quake, measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale, struck off the island’s southern coast shortly before 2 a.m.

The second, a 4.2-level temblor, came eight hours later off the island’s western coast, just before 10 a.m.

The Ionian island was struck in October last year by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that caused serious damage but no casualties.