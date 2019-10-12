Athens police precinct firebombed in pre-dawn attack

Four people were briefly detained for questioning early on Saturday in connection with a firebomb attack in the pre-dawn hours of the same day on a police precinct near Mount Penteli, north of Athens.

The incident, which occurred at 5.30 a.m. on Saturday, caused no injuries but damaged a parked police car.

About an hour later, unidentified assailants hurled bottles and stones at a riot police unit stationed in the downtown neighborhood of Exarchia.

The attack occured in the same spot as another incident on Thursday that resulted in one riot officer sustaining a head injury.