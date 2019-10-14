MPs to vote on new law clamping down on smoking in public areas

Lawmakers on Tuesday will be voting on the government’s new law for clamping down on smoking in public, which also introduces stricter bans and stiffer fines than the previous, much-flouted legislation.

If the Health Ministry draft bill is ratified, as expected, the new law will go into effect the following day.

It will prohibit smoking from all public indoor areas, but also in playgrounds and other open-air areas frequented by children.

It also bans smoking in taxis, as well as at all sports arenas, including open-air stadiums.

Fines will also be much stiffer, at 200 euros for smokers violating the ban and at 500 euros for the managers or owners of the businesses or establishments where the violations are taking place.