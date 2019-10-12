Drug dealing operation next to Athens university dismantled

Police handout photo.

A well-organized drug dealing operation, which had been stationed next to the Athens University of Economics and Business and had served its customers through a hole in the wall, was dismantled in a coordinated crackdown on Friday, police said on Saturday.

A series of raids on the suspected operational hub of the ring, on Antonidou Street, and on five apartments and a bar in the surrounding area resulted in the arrest of 10 suspected racket members – all Afghan and Pakistani nationals. Among those arrested was the suspected ringleader, a 28-year-old Afghan man.

According to police sources, the ring was a 24-hour operation.

Officers confiscated 733 packages of heroin weighing 1.38 kilograms, 607 packages of cannabis weighing 20.4 kilos, 2,221 ecstasy tablets and smaller quantities of cocaine and crystal meth. The seized drugs have an estimated market value of 100,000 euros.