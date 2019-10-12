Greek capital marks liberation from Nazi occupation

Greek Presidential Guards, known as evzones, present arms during a ceremony for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Athens from the Nazi occupation, with the Parthenon temple seen in the background, atop Acropolis Hill in Athens, on Saturday. ‘The enemy remains alive, across the globe. It may not occupy countries, but it invades societies, corrodes souls and defines people,’ Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis said at the ceremony. ‘Our only defense are societies armed with justice, democracy, meritocracy, with respect to human life and civilization.’ [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]