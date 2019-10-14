A Health Ministry bill headed to Parliament foresees a change of leadership at state hospitals with new entrants being obliged to sign a contract for performance assessment.

The initiative is a bid by the government to crack down on financial mismanagement at state hospitals and boost efficiency overall, while also improving services and standards, with an emphasis on stamping out hospital-acquired infections.

A committee is perusing applications for 111 hospital directors and will make its proposals to the ministry soon.

The successful candidates will be asked to sign contracts listing 23 goals, including improving economic management and digital governance, for which they will regularly assessed.