MONDAY

The US Embassy in Athens and its Consular Section, the US Consulate General in Thessaloniki and all US government offices in Greece will be closed in observance of Columbus Day, a US national holiday.

The Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry is hosting an event on the economy of Moldova at 9.30 a.m., at 7 Academias. (Info: 210.338.2342, www.acci.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its August data on import prices in industry.

TUESDAY

European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos will deliver a speech at the Greek Parliament.

The Marine Money Greek Ship Finance Forum, themed “Greek Shipping Staying Ahead,” takes place at the Hilton Athens Hotel, 46 Vassilissis Sofias. (Info: 210.985.8809, www.marinemoney.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its June figures on museum and archaeological site attendance and the August readings of its input and output price indexes in agricultural and livestock production.

Blue-chip company Jumbo will release its financial results for the July 2018-June 2019 period.

Listed company Quest is holding an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

WEDNESDAY

The Economist Conferences organizes its “Third Sustainability Summit For South-East Europe and the Mediterranean” at the Goulandris Museum of Natural History, 13 Levidou, Kifissia, Athens. To Thursday. Speakers to include Environment Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, Shipping Minister Ioannis Plakiotakis and European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos. (Info: events.economist.com)

The Athens Concert Hall (Vassilissis Sofias and Kokkali) hosts an event on “Beating Online Fraud in the New Digital Era,” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Info: girechenland.ahk.de)

The Digi HR 2019 conference is held at OTEAcademy, Pelika & Spartis, Maroussi, Athens. (Info: www.digihr.gr)

THURSDAY

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to attend the two-day European Council summit in Brussels.

The Athens metro and tram will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. due to work stoppages in the morning and later in the evening.

European Crisis Management Commissioner Christos Stylianides launches a workshop in Kavala on “Trans-European Network for Coordination, Education and Training for Natural Disasters and Technological Risk Mitigation.”

The Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) holds its annual conference at the Hilton Athens Hotel, 46 Vassilissis Sofias. (Info: conference.sete.gr)

The E-Kyklos think-tank hosts a public debate on “Election System and the Vote of Expats.” At 6.30 p.m. at the King George Hotel, Syntagma Square, Athens. (Info: ekyklos.gr)

FRIDAY

Construction fair Build Expo Greece opens at Metropolitan Expo, near Athens airport. To Sunday. (Info: buildexpogreece.com)

The 6th National Conference on Greek Chemistry & Sustainable Development opens at the University of Athens. To Sunday. (Info: www.green2019.chem.uoa.gr)

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Christos Stylianides launches the Virtual School Initiative by the Advanced Educational Technologies and Mobile Applications Lab in Kavala.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) releases its August statistics on turnover in industry and on the Greek merchant fleet.

SATURDAY

The 34th Kosmima exhibition for jewelry, clocks and watches, precious stones, machinery and equipment, opens at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center. To October 21. (Info: kosmima.helexpo.gr/en)